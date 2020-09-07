2 more trains to stop at Ludhiana rly station from Sept 12

cities

The Ferozepur Division has got two more trains after the Railways announced to press into service 80 trains. Both these trains will halt at the Ludhiana railway station.

With the announcement, a total of 10 trains would now have a stoppage at the city railway station. Earlier, only eight trains used to stop at the railway station.

According to the announcement, Ferozepur-Dhanbad train would stop at Ludhiana railway station daily. Similarly, Amritsar-Dibrugarh weekly train will halt at the station as well.

The train has been scheduled to start its journey from Dibrugarh every Tuesday and every Friday, it will depart from Amritsar for Dibrugarh.

According to the Railways officials, they all are prepared for the new development. The passengers will have to follow the norms set up by the government, they said.

The passengers have to go through thermal scanning before boarding the train. Only those with confirmed tickets would be allowed to travel in trains.