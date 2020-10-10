e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case

2 Panchkula cops among six booked in a ₹36.5-lakh fraud case

The accused had claimed to know politicians and had assured the victim of getting a petrol pump allotted to him

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), posted at Haryana DGP headquarters in Panchkula, and four others were booked for duping a Panchkula resident of ₹36.5 lakh, on the pretext of getting a petrol pump allotted to him, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as ASI Dharminder Sharma, ASI Naresh Kumar Rana, Rana’s wife Kiran Bala, Gurinderjit Singh Dhajal of Zirakpur, Sat Narain of Karnal, and Gur Kirpa of Yamunanagar.

Complainant Preet Pal of Sector 25, Panchkula, told the police that in October 2014, he had seen a newspaper ad about an oil company allotting rural retail outlets and dealerships in Haryana.

One of the accused, Gurinderjit, had “assured of having links with politicians, Haryana CM” and that he could “get the allotment work done from petroleum minister Dharmender Pardhan.”

Pal said that he had approached two ASIs known to him for advice who said they knew Gurinderjit, and would help finalise the deal. For ₹35 lakh, Pal was assured allotment by Sat Narain, who also said he was close to other politicians.

By 2016-mid, however, Pal had not gotten any response. In October 2017, on Pal’s insistence, the accused “agreed to return the money”, but their cheques were dishonoured. A case was registered.

