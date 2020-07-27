2 prisoners flee from Kalyan jail

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:11 IST

Two prisoners lodged at Kalyan’s Adharwadi jail fled from the jail premises by jumping off the security wall on Monday around 5.45am. The Khadakpada police are on the lookout for the duo.

One of the accused, 23-year-old Shyam Premchand Chavhan, is a resident of Nehru Nagar and was arrested in March in connection with two cases of theft at Bhiwandi and Kongaon in Thane. He has been in judicial custody since April.

The other accused, 21-year-old Avinash Gaikwad is a resident of Aurangabad, and was arrested in January for two theft cases at Kalyan.

Despite repeated attempts, Adharwadi jail authorities did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

Senior police inspector A Pawar from Khadakpada police station said, “We have registered separate cases against the duo after the jail authorities informed us about the incident. The two accused climbed the eight-feet wall using some object. A team of police has been sent to some of the possible locations where they may be hiding. We will soon arrest them.”