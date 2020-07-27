e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 prisoners flee from Kalyan jail

2 prisoners flee from Kalyan jail

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two prisoners lodged at Kalyan’s Adharwadi jail fled from the jail premises by jumping off the security wall on Monday around 5.45am. The Khadakpada police are on the lookout for the duo.

One of the accused, 23-year-old Shyam Premchand Chavhan, is a resident of Nehru Nagar and was arrested in March in connection with two cases of theft at Bhiwandi and Kongaon in Thane. He has been in judicial custody since April.

The other accused, 21-year-old Avinash Gaikwad is a resident of Aurangabad, and was arrested in January for two theft cases at Kalyan.

Despite repeated attempts, Adharwadi jail authorities did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

Senior police inspector A Pawar from Khadakpada police station said, “We have registered separate cases against the duo after the jail authorities informed us about the incident. The two accused climbed the eight-feet wall using some object. A team of police has been sent to some of the possible locations where they may be hiding. We will soon arrest them.”

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In