2 teens arrested for duping 100 Ludhiana residents

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:28 IST

Police have arrested two teenage friends who duped over 100 Shimlapuri residents on the pretext of filling their forms for ration cards by taking the garb of food and civil supplies department employees.

As per the department officials, the government has not been making these cards for the past two months.

A case was registered against the accused, who are Class 11 students, under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

When police quizzed them, the accused revealed that they were collecting ₹100 to ₹200 from each person for ‘filling forms for ration cards’. Police have recovered photocopies of forms from the duo.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said residents of Preet Nagar in Shimlapuri have complained that on the pretext of making ration cards, the duo have been collecting documents and money from residents while claiming that they will get wheat, cereals and sugar at subsidised rates through the cards.

”When we rounded them up, the accused claimed to be from the food and civil supplies department. Following this, department inspector Ajay Kumar was called who told us that the duo are not employees of the department. He also said that the scheme of subsidised ration cards is no longer valid,” Brar said.