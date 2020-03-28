2 wholesalers land in soup for fleecing in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:56 IST

To check overcharging of essential commodities, the district food and supply department raided shops in Kesar Ganj Mandi and Shimlapuri areas of Kot Mangal Singh here on Saturday. According to the officials, the action was taken after residents filed repeated complaints with them.

A team headed by Sukhwinder Singh, officiating district food and supply controller (DFSC, west), on Saturday inspected the areas where dealers were found selling essential items at a price higher than the market price.

Action to be taken against two

Singh said a wholesale dealer in Kesar Ganj Mandi was caught charging between rs 40-50 extra per rice bag to the retailers. “Despite a warning by us earlier, the dealer sold rice at a higher price, which is a violation of the orders. We have written to the police department to file a first information report (FIR) against him for overcharging on essential commodities,” he said.

Singh further said, “Another wholesaler in Kot Mangal Singh was found violating the orders. But, when the team reached there, the shopkeeper managed to flee. We have asked the officials of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to keep a tab on the shopkeeper so that action can be taken against him.”

H said the team has informed the shopkeepers and wholesale dealers to sell these commodities at a fixed rate and that if anyone is found not complying with the norms, strict action will be taken against him. He added that the licenses of violators will also be cancelled immediately.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu warned the wholesalers and shopkeepers to not indulge in hoarding or black marketing of items in the hour of need. He said that if any person is caught indulging in such acts, he will be liable to strict action and an FIR will also be registered against him.

Ashu said that the state government is keeping a close tab on the entire situation and will soon begin the distribution of food packets for needy and poor persons in the state. He added that no person will be allowed to loot others during these testing times.