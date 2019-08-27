2-year-old found with bite marks succumbs under treatment in Pune

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:56 IST

PUNE: The two-year-old child found with bite injuries on her face in a diesel electric multiple unit local coach in the railway yard near Pune railway station on Tuesday morning succumbed to injuries at the Sassoon General Hospital at noon.

The government railway police (GRP) and Pune counterpart have formed teams to look for a possible suspect.

The injured child was found at 8:30 am by government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) and shifted to Sassoon hospital.

“We looked for her parents and found them near the railway station area. We found her mother who was also looking for her child,” said senior police inspector Suresh Singh Goud of GRP police station. A team of police sub-inspector (PSI) Manisha Valse, senior constable Sunita Rathod and constable SD Sonawane found the parents.

When asked about the incident, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rasal and police inspector (crime) Digambar Shinde could not provide a comment.

The girl was declared dead around 1:30pm before her mother was found and brought to the hospital. An accidental death report was registered under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the GRP police station.

The victim and her parents were sleeping on a footpath outside the rear compound of railway hospital when the child was picked up by an unidentified person, the mother of the child told the police. She was taken to Bundgarden police to record a complaint statement and the body was sent for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital.

The father of the child, who is unemployed, could not be found by the police. The police suspect that the girl may have been sexually assaulted. However, doctor’s report is awaited.

Meanwhile corporator Rajashree Kale blamed the police for delay and shoddy probe. “The railway and Bundgarden police (Pune police) kept on pushing the responsibility of case upon each other. The police kept the body as unidentified even after finding her mother. The punchnama is happening now (7-7:30pm). Why such lax behaviour from the police.”.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 21:56 IST