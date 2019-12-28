2 years on, BMC probe report on Kamala Mills violations still pending

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 01:07 IST

Two years after a fire at two restaurants in Kamala Mills claimed 14 lives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to submit the inquiry report of the floor space index (FSI) violations and the state’s information technology (IT) policy violations at the compound.

Meanwhile, appeals of 12 BMC officials — who were found guilty in a separate probe by the civic body — against the punishment suggested in the report are pending. The departmental inquiry had found the officials guilty of dereliction of duty and BMC has already taken punitive action against the officials, as suggested in the inquiry report.

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, in charge of the inquiry, said, “The inquiry report of FSI and IT violations is ready and the civic chief’s approval is pending. It will be submitted to the commissioner next week. He will decide on the action to be taken against fire safety and FSI violations. Due punitive action has also been suggested and will be initiated on the BMC chief’s orders.”

According to primary information from BMC that HT reported on December 8, the inquiry into FSI and IT violations at Kamala Mills found gross misuse of FSI, and alterations made to structures. “I have also recommended correction of fire safety violations, and due action by the fire brigade,” said Singhal.

Kamala Mills, an industrial estate, was redeveloped into a commercial hub under the state’s IT policy. This gave it an additional FSI of 1.33, above the permitted zonal FSI, provided 80% of the space was used for IT purposes and the remaining 20% for commercial activity.