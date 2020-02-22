e-paper
20 barge into Govandi man's house, damage property, snatch ₹96K

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:06 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Twenty people were booked by Shivaji Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly barging into the house of a Govandi resident with swords, damaging his belongings, robbing him of ₹96,000, manhandling him, pelting stones at other houses and destroying two two-wheelers in the locality over a financial dispute.

Police have arrested one of the accused, T Tabrej, and are on the lookout out for the other accused.

Senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, Sudarshan Paithankar, said that according to the complaint filed by the victim, Raes Shaikh, a resident of Gajanan Nagar in Shivaji Nagar area, the main accused had loaned ₹1.50 lakh to Shaikh’s friend on his insistence.

“As Shaikh’s friend was yet to repay ₹54,000, on Thursday, when he was at his residence, the 20 people barged into his house with swords, and began damaging his belongings and manhandling him. The accused threatened to kill him and snatched his sister’s gold chain. They went on to snatch cash worth ₹96,000 from him,” said Paithankar.

The police said Shaikh is an internet provider.

The accused also damaged two-wheelers in the locality.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code for rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, endangering the life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, among other sections.

