20 cases of snatchings solved with arrest of three men

20 cases of snatchings solved with arrest of three men

The police have also recovered 20 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession

Jan 14, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The CIA staff-2 on Tuesday claimed to have solved at least 20 cases of snatching and theft with the arrest of three men.

The police have also recovered 20 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Sonu of Kuliyewal, Rahul Tiwari alias Rahul of Anandpura in Tibba and Toni Kumar of Gujjar Colony on Rahon Road.

CIA-2 staff in-charge inspector Parveen Randev said the police arrested the accused from the Focal Point area following a tip-off on Monday night.

“The accused were passing through the area on a motorcycle. On frisking, the police recovered 20 mobile phones from their possession,” he added.

The accused confessed that they used to snatch mobile phones from commuters and sell them for buying drugs, he said.

The inspector said that during questioning, the police found out that even the motorcycle recovered from the accused was stolen.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 379B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station.

We are expecting to obtain more important information from the accused during further questioning, the inspector said.

