20 farmers fined for burning stubble in UP’s Maharajganj

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:27 IST

Twenty farmers from Maharajganj district in eastern Uttar Pradesh were fined between Rs 1500 and Rs 5000 for burning stubble in their fields after harvesting crops , officials said on Monday.

The action was taken on the directive of divisional commissioner Jayant Narlikar, who held a meeting with officials and directed them to ensure that farmers did not burn stubble or agriculture waste. The step is meant to avoid further pollution in the region .

The move comes amid growing concern over poor air quality especially in Delhi, where a health emergency has been declared, and parts of Uttar Pradesh affected by smog.

“Officials have been asked to keep a close watch on violators. They have been asked to convey to farmers that the for the first time, violation may lead to denial of benefits of schemes. An FIR will be lodged against repeated offenders,” the official said.

In a related development, Gorakhpur mayor Sita Ram Jaiswal has asked the municipal officials to check the rampant practice of burning garbage at dumping grounds. Locals have alleged that some sanitation workers burn the garbage, instead of lifting them for further disposal.