e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 20 injured as four vehicles collide due to fog in Yamunanagar

20 injured as four vehicles collide due to fog in Yamunanagar

Two roadways buses from Punjab and UP and a car collided after a truck ahead of them applied brakes. The vehicles were following the truck as there was some fog in the morning, police officials said.

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident.
The mangled remains of the car that met with the accident.(HT Photo)
         

As many as 20 people sustained minor injuries after four vehicles, including two buses, collided with each other at Tigra village in Yamunanagar’s Kalanaur area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two roadways buses from Punjab and UP and a car collided after a truck ahead of them applied brakes. The vehicles were following the truck as there was some fog in the morning, police officials said.

Kalanour police post in-charge Rohan said a major accident was averted as the vehicles were moving slowly due to fog. “Around 20 commuters received minor injuries and most of them left for their homes. No complaint has been received and I would advise drivers to avoid travelling early morning,” he said.

Two bikers crushed to death

Two friends who were riding a motorcyle in Yamunanagar’s Bookhri area were crushed to death by a loaded dumper on Wednesday.

They are Sourabh Sharma, 27, of Barthal village and Dinesh, 22, of Gadhibanjara village. They worked together at a private firm.

Station in-charge inspector Chottu Ram of Jagadhri Sadar police station said they were returning from work when their motorcyle hit the dumper and came under its tyres. “Autopsies were conducted and a body was handed over to the family. The other body will be handed over on Thursday. An FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sourabh’s kin,” he said.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In