20 mobile phones recovered from snatcher, two aides in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:59 IST

Police claim to have recovered 20 stolen mobile phones with the arrest of a snatcher and his two accomplices on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Chacha, of Street No 3, Rahon Road; Kuljit Singh, alias Shenty, and Rohit Kumar, both from Subash Nagar.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Division Number 6 police station, said the trio was stopped at a police checkpost near Partap Chowk. On frisking them, the police team recovered five mobile phones from their possession.

During questioning, accused Hardeep confessed that he targeted pedestrians. After snatching their phones, Kuljit sold them to Rohit.

On their disclosure, police recovered 20 mobile phones that they had snatched from Bahadurke, Noorwala, Kakowal, Guru Vihar and Kali Sarak areas.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said owners of the mobile phones had been contacted about the recovery of their devices.

Hardeep, a school dropout, took to crime to meet his daily dose of drugs, he added.

The accused were presented before a court on Wednesday and sent to police custody.