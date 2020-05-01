e-paper
20 new cases takes Navi Mumbai tally to 250

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 23:31 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 20 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 250.

Fifteen of the new cases are either APMC traders or related to them or the market. Two police constables, a 39-year-old doctor from Nerul and a pregnant woman have also tested positive.

There are 66 containment zones in the city.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We will penalise those who violate lockdown. Those not wearing masks will have to pay a fine of ₹200 and those who spit will be fined ₹1,000. Shop keepers who do not maintain social distancing in their establishments will be fined ₹2,000.”

He added, “If the violation is repeated, the fine will be double and criminal case can also be filed.”

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 12 new cases on Friday. The total Covid cases in Panvel region is 81.

