20-year-old drowns trying to save friend at Bandstand

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old man drowned in the sea near the Bandra Fort while trying to save his 19-year-old friend. The duo from Diva had gone to Bandra with two other friends on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Bandra police, the four friends had ventured around 50 feet away from the shore into the sea at Bandstand, when the 19-year-old slipped and fell into the water. In the process of pulling her out, the victim, identified as Ram, also fell and got pulled in by the waves. “We have registered a case of accidental death,” said senior police inspector Vijaylakshmi Hiremath.

According to the Bandra police, the incident took place around 12pm, near Bandra Fort.

“The four had gone more than 50 feet into the sea while walking on the rocks. Owing to high tide, the water level rose suddenly and the woman’s leg slipped. Ram, who was next to her, caught hold of her and the other two friends pulled her out. But in the process, Ram’s leg slipped and he got pulled in by the waves. The water was more than 10-feet deep. They tried to locate Ram, but could not find him,” said an officer.

At 5pm, Ram’s body washed ashore near Hotel Sea Rock. He was taken to Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. “There are warning signs at the spot asking people not to go near the rocks, but they still go into the sea, walking on the rocks. Patrolling policemen keep asking people not to sit on the rocks, but they do not listen,” the officer said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:03 IST

