e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

20-year-old man rapes neighbour, arrested

The accused also threatened the victim with dire circumstances and had started blackmailing and forcing her to establish physical relations with him, the police said

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Haibowal police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man for allegedly raping his minor neighbour in Jassiyan village. The accused also threatened her with dire circumstances and had started blackmailing and forcing her to establish physical relations with him, the police said. However, the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who approached the police.

The girl, a student of Class 12, said she was raped on October 6, when the accused had barged into her house after finding her alone. She told the police that four days later, when she was on her way to school, the accused intercepted and harassed her.

“It was after I raised alarm that he fled from the spot,” she added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said soon after receiving the complaint, they had registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under Section of 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The accused was arrested today,” he added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:48 IST

top news
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities