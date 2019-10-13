20-year-old man rapes neighbour, arrested

cities

The Haibowal police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man for allegedly raping his minor neighbour in Jassiyan village. The accused also threatened her with dire circumstances and had started blackmailing and forcing her to establish physical relations with him, the police said. However, the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who approached the police.

The girl, a student of Class 12, said she was raped on October 6, when the accused had barged into her house after finding her alone. She told the police that four days later, when she was on her way to school, the accused intercepted and harassed her.

“It was after I raised alarm that he fled from the spot,” she added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said soon after receiving the complaint, they had registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under Section of 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The accused was arrested today,” he added.

