20-yr-old Jamaat attendee tests positive in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:02 IST

A 20-year-old man from Pinjore’s Nava Nagar village tested positive for Covid-19 Monday, taking the Panchkula district count to 18 and state count to 251.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said he had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur last month.

As per health officials, the man visited Bijnour in Uttar Pradesh before returning to Pinjore. He had self-reported to the Panchkula civil hospital on April 4 and after screening, was kept at a quarantine facility in Raipur Rani along with other Jamaat attendees.

His close contacts and few other families of his village have been advised to observe home quarantine.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 952 people have so far been taken of which, 18 turned out positive. He said reports of at least 172 samples are awaited.

Two contacts of Delhi cop found infected

Two persons from Sonepat’s Rasoi village, who had come in contact with an infected Delhi policeman, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

Sonepat DC Ansaj Singh said a woman and a man have been sent to the isolation ward of local civil hospital. “We will shift them to Khanpur Kalan’s medical college tomorrow. We have cordoned off Rasoi village and health officials have started door-to-door screening,” he added.

However, the health bulletin released by the Haryana government on Monday did not mention the Sonepat cases.