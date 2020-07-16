e-paper
Home / Cities / 200 beds at Ambedkar Nagar hospital for Covid patients

200 beds at Ambedkar Nagar hospital for Covid patients

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Delhi government will open 200 beds at its under-construction hospital in Ambedkar Nagar, says an order issued by principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

An official said the beds will be used for the management of patients with coronavirus disease.

Earlier, 450 beds were added to the newly constructed hospital in Burari in a bid to scale-up Covid-19 infrastructure.

The hospital has been asked to hire resident doctors on a contractual basis and medical officers and specialists from other hospitals. The hospital has been asked to hire nursing staff on already created posts and divert some from other hospitals.

Diagnostic services will be available in private centres and laboratories under the Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme at Central Government Health Services (CGHS ) rates.

All consumables can be purchased by the medical director from the open market, the order reads.

Nursing orderlies, sanitation, security and kitchen staff will be outsourced by extending the existing contracts with other hospitals.

Hospitalisation in the city has been dropping and dipped below the 4,000-mark on Thursday. On Thursday, there were a total of 15,464 beds earmarked for Covid-19 in both government and private hospitals.

Of these, 11,728 were vacant. The private hospitals and associations had earlier said the vacant beds were adding to their financial burden.

