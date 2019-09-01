e-paper
Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

2011 pay scale re-revision: UT admn to remove anomaly in pay of senior, junior employees

The next increment of a senior shall be admissible on the same date as that of his junior, with respect to whom he has got his pay increased

Sep 01, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT finance department has directed all the departments to increase the pay of senior government employees drawing less pay than their juniors in the same cadre. The move aims to remove the anomaly in the pay of senior and junior employees in UT due to grant of benefit of assured career progression scheme in the pay scale re-revised in 2011.

The finance department on Friday decided to adopt the Punjab government letter dated August 22 for UT employees and those working on deputation from the state of Punjab.

The letter states that in all such cases where there is an anomaly, the pay of such senior employees shall be stepped up to the level of the pay of junior employees. The junior and senior employees should belong to the same cadre.

The letter further stipulates, “Before the implementation of the re-revised pay scales in 2011, the senior had been drawing pay equal to or more than the pay of the junior. The anomaly should be directly a result of the re-revised pay scale in 2011.”

The next increment of a senior shall be admissible on the same date as that of his junior, with respect to whom he has got his pay increased. The benefit of pay increase can be allowed to the senior employees for the second time, if the anomaly has again arisen with reference to the pay of the same junior.  

