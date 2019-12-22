e-paper
2013 Mumbra murder: Court gives life term to 2

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:02 IST
Press Trust of India
A Thane court on Wednesday has convicted and sentenced two Mumbra residents to life imprisonment for killing a man over a dispute seven years ago.

While the third accused in the case, who is a juvenile, is being tried by the juvenile court, another accused is still at large.

In his judgment, district judge V Y Jadhav awarded life imprisonment to Aamir Salim Shaikh (24) and Kamran Asif Khan (24) and fined them ₹50,000 each, out of which ₹90,000 will be given to the victim’s widow.

Appearing for the prosecution, additional public prosecutor Sanjay More informed the court that the crime occurred during Ramzan when vendors had put up their stalls on pavements at Mumbra in Thane district. On July 20, 2013, at around 8 pm, the accused had brutally attacked Ammu Najir Shaikh with swords and knives, following a dispute over space to set up the juvenile accused’s stall, More said.

