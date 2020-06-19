e-paper
202 new cases in Navi Mumbai, 9 deaths

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:44 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
The highest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases was reported in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, with 202 new cases, taking the total count to 4,391. The city also reported the highest one-day death toll of nine, bringing the total to 138. On the same day, 62 patients were discharged, bringing the recovery rate down from 60% to 57%.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner on Wednesday stated that the increase in cases was due to an increase in contact tracing in slums and containment areas.

“Of the 202 cases, 46 were detected in Airoli, 37 in Ghansoli, and 33 in Kopar Khairane. There are 15 children, including a three-year-old girl from Sector 10 in Airoli and another three-year-old girl from Sector 12 D in Kopar Khairane amongst the positive patients on Thursday,” said an NMMC official.

Along with NMMC, a surge of cases was witnessed in Panvel, where 51 Covid-19 cases reported. The total case count in Panvel is now 1,129, with two new deaths reported on Thursday, taking the toll to 52.

The two deaths include a 44-year-old resident of Sector 5 in Kalamboli who suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes. The second victim, from Kalamboli’s Sector 11 was a 69-year-old diabetes patient.

After testing positive earlier, 32 patients tested negative in subsequent tests and were discharged.

