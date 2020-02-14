21 boys versus 1 girl: Aditi Joshi wants to bowl like Shane Warne

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:27 IST

Pune: Jai Hind high school walks to take the field after setting up target of 174 runs for the loss of four wickets in 17 overs – one will notice a girl comes along with them and take her field position at mid-off during the PDCA under-14 Kohinoor PDCA cricket tournament at Law College, ground on Friday.

Spectators who follows local cricket tournaments will explain “Pune District Cricket Association allows girls to take part in tournaments”.

Inning continues. Aditi is seen giving tips to bowlers and her athleticism was impressive on the ground.

Coach of Jai Hind School, Chetan Chauhan said, “She (Aditi) is very talented – and once she starts getting turn from the pitch, she is hard to play on.”

Aditi comes to bowl in the seventh over. She rolls up sleeve, takes a four-step run-up and begins with two wide balls. Her first legal ball beats Shubham Jadhav. Her second delivery leads to a run-out because of miscommunication between Jadhav and Pushkar Maratkar.

In the next four balls, Aditi was trying to give more flight to ball due to which some deliveries were full toss and ended as boundaries.

No worries, no worries Aditi, good bowling, keep bowling is the chorus from her teammates to cheer her up.

Disappointed with her first over, Aditi was back in action in the ninth over where she was more accurate with her flighted deliveries and it gave her wicket on the fifth ball when Shubham Jadhav misjudged the ball which was slow in the air and he ended giving catch to point fielder. Aditi ends her second over giving away just one run

Joy erupted between Jai Hind school players as opponents were five wickets down on 60 runs and match was almost in the hand.

“I was trying tossing the ball up front and that’s why a few balls were full toss,” said right arm leg spinner Aditi who trains at Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon.

Did you enjoy playing with boys – Aditi replies, “Yes, it is fun. It makes you stronger while playing and facing boys. I hope to see more girls taking part in such tournaments. All tournaments do not allow girls participation.”

Grown up watching Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the century’ videos, Aditi chuckles while talking about the Australian legend.

“He (Warne) is best and above all. Nothing can beat him. I also like Poonam Yadav (right arm leg break bowler from India),” explains 14-year-old Aditi.

Jai Hind School won the match by 70 runs in the end, but Aditi feels margin could have been bigger.

“We bowled too many extras otherwise we could had wrapped it up early,” said Aditi, whose team conceded 38 extras including 34 wides, 3 no balls and 1 byes.