Home / Cities / 21-year-old arrested for raping minor in Jewar

21-year-old arrested for raping minor in Jewar

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:57 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly raping a ten-year-old girl in Jewar, the police said, adding that a medical examination of the girl was conducted.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s paternal uncle, the incident occurred around 1.30pm on Thursday when she was helping her family in the fields. The suspect is also a resident of Jewar, the police said.

“We were busy with paddy plantation in one of our fields in the afternoon. We were transferring the plants from a nearby field and my ten-year-old niece was helping us. While she was on her way from the other field, the suspect forcefully took her to another field,” said the uncle in his complaint.

The suspect then started molesting the girl. “I was passing by the field where he held my niece and I heard her shouting for help. When I reached there, he fled from the area. I tried to follow him but he managed to escape. Then I called for help after which other villagers working nearby reached the spot,” said the complaint.

They then called the police helpline and a team was rushed to the spot, police officials said, adding that the girl was sent for a medical examination.

Based on the uncle’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The suspect was nabbed yesterday night from a nearby area. He is a local and is also a farmer. The girl’s medical examination report is awaited. We will collect all the necessary evidence and file the charge sheet soon,” said Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate on Friday and later sent to jail, the police said.

