21-year-old Panchkula man arrested for raping differently abled minor

Updated: May 20, 2020 00:59 IST

The Panchkula police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl with speech and hearing impairment. Both victim and accused are residents of a village falling under the Sector 5 police station.

Inspector Neha Chauhan of the Sector 5 women police station said the crime took place on Sunday night when the victim had gone to attend nature’s call.

Based on the statement of her mother, the case was registered. Initially, the victim was unable to narrate the incident. However after she complained of uneasiness on late Monday night, her medical examination was conducted, which confirmed rape, said police.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday, and later produced in a local court that sent him to judicial custody. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.