22 Covid positive cases in Panvel takes total to 393

22 Covid positive cases in Panvel takes total to 393

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:38 IST
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday recorded 22 Covid positive cases, taking the total to 393. Two deaths were reported.

A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Taloja, had diabetes and died after testing positive. A 81-year-old woman from New Panvel passed away after being infected.

Four of a family from Kharghar tested positive. Three members of a policeman’s family from Kharghar also tested positive.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 65 Covid positive cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,711.

