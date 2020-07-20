e-paper
22% increase in applications for admission in JNU: VC

22% increase in applications for admission in JNU: VC

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:
         

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the university has received a record 135,462 applications, 22% higher than last year, for admission to various courses this year.

The university conducts an online entrance exam, known as the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), in collaboration with National Testing Agency (NTA).

The university had last year received 108,982 application for admissions to several undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.

In a video message, Kumar said, “This is the second year of JNU conducting online entrance examination in collaboration with NTA. I am very happy to announce that JNU has received a record number of applications this year for its different academic programmes. For JNUEE, 135,462 applications have been received. This is nearly 22% increase in comparison to last year.”

“These applications come from all states and union territories of the country. This year, we have seen a large improvement in the gender representation as well as the representation of students from different social categories. This clearly indicates that JNU continues to remain an aspirational university among our national student fraternity,” Kumar said.

The NTA is yet to announce dates of JNUEE 2020. Last year, the entrance exam was held May 27 and May 30 and the results were announced on June 1.

