22 tourist sites to be developed

22 tourist sites to be developed

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The state tourism department is planning to develop and conserve 22 tourist sites, including the existing ones, to boost tourism in the city.

State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray met deputy chief minister and state finance minister Ajit Pawar, who has assured requisite funds for the development and maintenance of these sites.

The department is also planning to develop a Bollywood and cricket museum in Mumbai.

The tourism department plans to open up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarter, a heritage building in south Mumbai, to tourists and visitors on weekends.

Visitors can view the general body meeting hall or the conference hall, mayor’s office, municipal commissioner’s office, etc.

Apart from this, the department aims to include Gateway of India, the Mumbai University premises in Fort, among other sites in its plan.

“I’ll be releasing it [names of the sites] soon. There are a few sites which are existing, but are not looked after properly,” Thackeray said.

Pawar, in the meeting said, Mumbai is a prime tourist destination for foreign tourists and there is a need to develop tourist sites in the city. “There is a need to develop sites keeping their original form and heritage tag intact. The state government will provide adequate funds for it,” Pawar said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thackeray added that the plan to develop Gateway of India and its surrounding area is also underway.

