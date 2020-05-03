e-paper
Home / Cities / 22-year-old Bihar woman tests positive in Panipat

22-year-old Bihar woman tests positive in Panipat

She suffers from tuberculosis (TB) and has been getting regular check-ups done at BPS Medical College in Khanpur Kalan.

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Her samples were taken on Friday and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Her samples were taken on Friday and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A 22-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus disease in Panipat on Saturday, taking the number of infected persons in the district to 14.

Panipat chief medical official (CMO) Sant Lal Verma told HT that the woman is a resident of Bihar and has been staying with her brother-in-law in Gokul Colony in Sector 11 here for the past one month.

He said that she is also suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and has been getting regular check-ups done at BPS Medical College in Khanpur Kalan. Her samples were taken on Friday and she tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the CMO said.

Around 40 of her close contacts have been quarantined and samples of 20 have been sent for the examination. The patient is admitted at the isolation ward of BPS Medical College.

However, the health department officials said that the source of her infection could not be traced yet as the woman does not have any foreign travel history.

