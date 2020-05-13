22-year-old Covid patient dies in Thane

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:11 IST

A 22-year-old woman is among the three Covid deaths reported from Thane on Wednesday. Among the 37 people who died of Covid till now, she is the youngest. The number of positive cases in Thane has crossed 800 with 47 new cases.

The total tally in Thane is 843.

RT Kendre, officer on special duty for Covid-19, said, “The 22-year-old woman was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on May 8 with severe pneumonia. She died on May 10. She did not have any comorbidity. The delay in testing might have led to her death. She is a resident of Rabodi and the youngest patient in the city to die after being infected.”

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “A 56-year-old man from Shivaji Nagar in Manpada and 70-year-old man from Kisannagar died in Thane. Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward recorded 15 new cases today, taking the ward’s tally to 203.”