22-year-old man’s body fished out of Sukhna Lake

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 01:20 IST

A man’s body was recovered from Sukhna Lake on Tuesday morning. Police said he was identified as Akash Tyagi, 22, a resident of Shine Enclave, Mataur, who used to work as a technician at a private hospital in Mohali.

Officials privy to the matter said his family had lodged a missing complaint at the Phase 8 police station on November 10. As per the complaint, Akash had gone to drink at a vend with his friends after their shift got over on November 9, but never made it back home.

Police said the motorcycle that he had was recovered from the lake on November 10. Police said they didn’t suspect suicide as they assumed he had parked the bike there and gone to meet his friends.

Police said the body appeared to be three to four days old, adding that no suicide note was recovered. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

MAN POISONS HIMSELF AT SECTOR 53 PARK

A 48-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at a park in Sector 53 on Monday late. Police said the victim was identified as Rajinder, who lived in Sector 41 and ran a watch repair stall in the area.

Police said a suicide note was recovered in which he said he didn’t want to live anymore, and no one be blamed for his extreme step. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body to his family after postmortem.