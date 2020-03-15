22-yr-old stabbed to death in Kalyan

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:53 IST

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Kalyan by four men on Friday. No arrest has been made. The four accused took him in an autorickshaw to Kalyan- Shil road and stabbing him to death. They dumped the body there and escaped.

The police said the reason could be revenge. “It is suspected that accused and deceased — all history-sheeters — are from a slum area in Siddharth Nagar and Indira Nagar area in Dombivli,” said an officer from Manpada police station, Dombivli. “All accused are between 25 and 28 years. A case has been registered under sections 302, 120 (B) and 34 of Indian Penal Code,” said the police.