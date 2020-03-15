e-paper
22-yr-old stabbed to death in Kalyan

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:53 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Kalyan by four men on Friday. No arrest has been made. The four accused took him in an autorickshaw to Kalyan- Shil road and stabbing him to death. They dumped the body there and escaped.

The police said the reason could be revenge. “It is suspected that accused and deceased — all history-sheeters — are from a slum area in Siddharth Nagar and Indira Nagar area in Dombivli,” said an officer from Manpada police station, Dombivli. “All accused are between 25 and 28 years. A case has been registered under sections 302, 120 (B) and 34 of Indian Penal Code,” said the police.

White House now conducting temperature checks on all close to Trump, Pence
Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter
Five more held for IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s murder
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus Update: Rs 4 lakh relief for deceased missing from modified central notification
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
Suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh being brought to Delhi for questioning
