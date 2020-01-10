e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
22-yr-old youth with criminal record killed brutally in Pune

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:42 IST
H T Correspondent
PUNE: Four unemployed youths from a slum brutally killed a 22-year-old youth with a criminal record by attacking him with sharp weapons and smashing his head with a stone after a quarrel on Thursday midnight.

The victim, identified as Nilesh alias Gotya Vitthal Shedge (22), a resident of Darodewasti slum, was a criminal on record with cases of dacoity and assault against him at Bhosari Police Station. He had been released on parole, some 15 days ago from Yerawada Central Prison.

The gory incident took place in the upscale Koregaon Park area after a brawl between the victims and his attackers. Police Inspector Pramod Patki, in-charge, Koregaon Park Police Station, said, Shedge was attacked with sharp weapons and his head was smashed with a stone leading to his death.

A case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 was lodged against the attackers who had fled, said police.

Nilesh was a resident of Darodewasti slum and had got into an argument with four other youths over binge drinking. The argument soon escalated and turned into a brawl leading to the attack, said Patki. Shedge was taken to hospital by the police but proclaimed dead on arrival.

