23 new Covid-19 cases with Tablighi Jamaat link in Haryana push count to 119

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:40 IST

All 23 new Covid-19 cases detected in Haryana on Tuesday are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi last month. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 119.

According to the health department’s bulletin, of the 23 patients, 16 are in Nuh and the remaining seven in Faridabad.

With this, Nuh has the maximum 30 coronavirus cases followed by Palwal with 26, Faridabad 21; Gurugram 18; Karnal five; Panipat four; Ambala and Sirsa three each; Bhiwani and Panchkula two each; Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Rohtak, Hisar and Sonepat; one each.

The bulletin said that 15 of the total infected people have been cured and discharged so far from across the state. Of the 15 discharged, nine are from Gurugram, three from Panipat and one each from Faridabad, Palwal and Sonepat.

A total of 15,626 people are under surveillance, while 2,285 samples have been sent for testing so far. Of the total samples, 1,697 tested negative and the report of 469 is awaited.

The bulletin said that two deaths have been reported in the state so far, one each at Rohtak and Karnal, while a resident of Ambala died at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Of the total 119 confirmed cases, six are from Sri Lanka, one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa. Forty-five people are from other Indian states such as 11 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Tamil Nadu, four from West Bangal; five from Kerala; seven from Bihar; three each from Maharashtra and Jammu; two from Telangana; and one each from Punjab, Karnataka, Chennai and Assam.