23 surplus lab technicians sacked at Amritsar district hospital

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:20 IST

The state health and family welfare department on Friday terminated services of 23 lab technicians who were in surplus at the Amritsar district hospital.

Claiming that “no fair inquiry” was possible as all them are “influential”, Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secratary, health and family welfare department, stated in the order: “I have requested many times to rationalise and send back the surplus lab technicians to their respective place of posting, but it seems that due to their influence, they still continue to work at the district hospital.”

As many as 28 people were working as lab technicians against five sanctioned posts at the hospital, confirmed Dr Jugal Kishore, civil surgeon, Amritsar.

“All those surplus have been dismissed from service or their contract terminated with immediate effect,” said Aggarwal.