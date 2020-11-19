e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 23-year-old Chhattisgarh woman kills self over death of pet dog

23-year-old Chhattisgarh woman kills self over death of pet dog

Her last wish, which she had mentioned in her suicide note, was not to be cremated as per the Hindu rituals, but buried next to her pet dog

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Babu (5) had died in Gorkha village at around 9pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes.
Babu (5) had died in Gorkha village at around 9pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes.(Sourced: Raigarh police)
         

A post-graduate student (23) died by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, as she was overcome by grief because of the death of her beloved pet dog, the police said on Thursday.

Her last wish, which she had mentioned in her suicide note, was not to be cremated as per the Hindu rituals, but buried next to her pet dog, who was called Babu.

Babu (5) had died in Gorkha village at around 9pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes, said DP Bhardwaj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

Also Read: West Bengal: Man kills parents, attempts suicide; rescued from Howrah apartment

“The family was shattered after Babu’s death and they stayed awake late at night on Tuesday. The deceased went off to sleep with her sister in a room at around 1 am, while her parents slept in a separate room of their house. She was found dead on Wednesday morning. A suicide note, which recounted her grief over the irreparable loss and pain over Babu’s death, was recovered,” the ASI said.

Shocked neighbours said Babu was the love of her life.

“Babu was a mixed breed of German shepherd. Everyone is shocked in our village. She was a humble soul and generous towards animals and children. She would teach the children of the village for free,” said Pappu Chauhan, one of her neighbours.

Chauhan said Babu was buried in the deceased’s family farm near her house, while she was cremated on the outskirts of the Gorkha village on Wednesday night.

tags
top news
Delhi: Penalty for not wearing mask in public increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Delhi: Penalty for not wearing mask in public increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In