23-year-old woman molested, assaulted by relative over property dispute

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and molested by an 18-year-old man, son of her cousin, in a village under Sohna on Wednesday. The police said that the woman and her cousin allegedly had a heated argument over a property dispute. The cousin has also been booked by the police.

According to the police, the woman, an Uttar Pradesh native, was visiting them at their residence, when the incident is alleged to have taken place.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman and her cousin are married to men who are siblings. The cousin is currently living at the ancestral home of her husband’s family. The victim, on Wednesday, went to her house to demand her share of the property. They got involved in a heated argument, after which the cousin’s son assaulted and molested her. He is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

He added that the victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

A case was registered against the man and her mother under sections 354B (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday.

