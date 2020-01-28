e-paper
23-yr-old Bavdhan resident held in molestation case

23-yr-old Bavdhan resident held in molestation case

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Hinjewadi police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old college student for outraging the modesty of a 22-year-old friend.

The incident allegedly took place inside the student’s rented flat in a housing society in Bavdhan on Sunday.

According to police, the accused took the victim for dinner and then outraged her modesty. The girl resisted to his moves, but the accused forced himself on the woman, the complaint alleges.

The police have identified the accused, a resident of Bavdhan.

Police said that both, the accused and the victim knew each other very well. .

