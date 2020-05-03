24,000 people stranded in Mohali register to return home

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:50 IST

Around 24,000 people from other states stranded in Mohali have registered on covidhelp.punjab.gov.in to return home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said those who get themselves registered will be screened and they can begin their journeys from May 5. He said that in case of any query, the administration can be reached at 6284264563.

He said at the time of receiving screening certificates, people can opt to travel by their own vehicles or by public transport.

He said allowing people to travel by public transport will be the prerogative of the district administration.

He said people, who opt to travel on their own, will receive an SMS asking them to apply for curfew movement passes on COVA app/link.

IDs in the lists finalised by DCs for movement by train will be informed about departure, route and coach number of the train via SMS.

The SMS will also serve as curfew movement pass from residence to railway station.

Private bus operators, who are willing to ferry stranded people, will be sent an SMS. The SMS will contain details of their numbers along with the upper cap of per km price. The private operator will later be asked to apply for curfew pass through the COVA app/link.

Travel advisory

Dayalan said a procedure has been outlined for people of other states stranded in Punjab, who want to return home, on their own vehicles.

The DC said on registering for inter-state movement, these people will get an SMS to go to their nearest medical screening centre (list available on http://sasnagar.nic.in). He said such people will have to obtain fitness certificates.

He said such people will have to apply for an inter-state movement pass and upload the fitness certificate on https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in/.