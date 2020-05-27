e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 24-year-old AC mechanic hangs himself in Ludhiana

24-year-old AC mechanic hangs himself in Ludhiana

Hailed from Phillaur in Punjab; reason for suicide not established

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old AC mechanic allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house in Nanak Nagar.

Police said the deceased hailed from Nagar village in Phillaur, Punjab, and was living in the house of his employer’s relatives in Ludhiana’s Nanak Nagar where he worked at a shop.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Daresi police station said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and according to the deceased’s father, the youth had not complained of any issues.

The SHO said according the deceased’s employer, he had provided him makeshift accommodation in Ludhiana as he often used to finish work late.

On Tuesday, the youth took Rs 200 from his employer and returned to his room. He was found hanging on Wednesday morning.

After the police were informed, the body was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In