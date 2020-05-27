24-year-old AC mechanic hangs himself in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:17 IST

A 24-year-old AC mechanic allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a house in Nanak Nagar.

Police said the deceased hailed from Nagar village in Phillaur, Punjab, and was living in the house of his employer’s relatives in Ludhiana’s Nanak Nagar where he worked at a shop.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Daresi police station said no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and according to the deceased’s father, the youth had not complained of any issues.

The SHO said according the deceased’s employer, he had provided him makeshift accommodation in Ludhiana as he often used to finish work late.

On Tuesday, the youth took Rs 200 from his employer and returned to his room. He was found hanging on Wednesday morning.

After the police were informed, the body was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).