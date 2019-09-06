24-year-old man booked for stabbing co-worker

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:45 IST

A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing a fellow daily wager with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday.

The accused, Satish Kumar, of Ashiana complex, who runs a juice stall near the gurdwara in Chandimandir, did so after the latter, Bulet Kumar, 23, of Madanpur, denied giving him ₹200 as per his demand.

”Around 10.30pm, Bulet left his house and was walking towards a shop to buy grocery when he met Satish, who was standing near the gurdwara. The accused then asked Bulet to give him ₹200 and the latter did not fulfil the demand,” police said.

Satish then hurled abuses at the victim, caught him from his neck and stabbed a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of his abdomen,” police added.

“As the victim raised an alarm, two of his neighbours rushed to help him and called for the Police Control Room vehicle. Meanwhile, the accused fled from the spot,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Zile Singh.

The victim was taken to the Sector 6 civil hospital from where he was referred to the PGIMER for treatment.

The ASI added that investigation is on and the accused will be soon arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

