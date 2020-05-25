e-paper
24-year-old stabbed to death near Haji Malang

24-year-old stabbed to death near Haji Malang

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified people at Haji Malang in Ulhasnagar on Monday.

Shadab Sheikh, a resident of Waldhuni, Kalyan, and his four friends were on the way to the popular dargah to celebrate Eid, when they were accosted by a group of men around 1.30am.

After an argument, one of them stabbed Shadab with a sharp object.

Shadab’s brother Shahanawaj, 28, said his friends had insisted that he accompanied them to the dargah. Five friends set out on three motorcycles on Sunday night for Haji Malang, 17km from their house. They carried food with them.

“On the way up the hill to the dargah, a group of people asked them to leave as lockdown was in place. They had an argument,” said Shahanawaj.

“My brother and his friends came downhill and were discussing where to go when the group, probably locals, followed them. They started frisking my brother and his friends and checking their mobile phones. Then, they started beating them. One of them took out a sharp object and stabbed my brother four times,” said Shahanawaj.

Shadab was bleeding and his friends managed to get out of the area and took him to hospital but he was declared dead.

Shadab was working as a customer care service officer in a company in Mumbai and had got married in February.

When the police reached the spot, they found a mobile phone. Later in the morning when a man came looking for the phone, he was detained by the police.

Deputy commissioner of police, P Shewale, said, “Our team reached the spot after being alerted about the murder. We have registered a murder case. We are questioning the villagers and have detained a few persons for questioning but we are yet to make any arrest.”

