24-yr-old murdered in Chamkaur Sahib area

24-yr-old murdered in Chamkaur Sahib area

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         


A 24-year-old youth of Rurki Heerana village falling under Chamkaur Sahib police station, was murdered on Saturday night. Allegedly, it was his own cousin who killed him.

According to the police, Sukhwinder Singh, who was a drug addict had an altercation with his cousin Jaswinder Singh which led to a scuffle. When Sukhwinder began hurling bricks and stones on Jaswinder’s house, the latter tried to stop him. Following this, he hit Jaswinder on the head with a brick, said the police, leading to grievous injuries. He was rushed to Chamkaur Sahib civil hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Sukhwinder Singh, who is absconding.

