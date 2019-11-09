240 awarded degrees at IIT Ropar’s eighth convocation

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:04 IST

As many 240 students, including 113 of BTech programme, 56 of MSc, 37 of MTech, six of MS research and 28 of PhD programme were awarded degrees, during the eighth convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, on Friday.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman AS Kiran Kumar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, felicitated the students. Talking about the country’s future scientific projects, he said that India needs to increase its number of satellites to more than 100.

“ISRO has taken up a number of projects. Today, we have more than 50 satellite-provided services but we need more than 100 satellites in space. Hence, there is a need to build capacity for launching more satellites,” he said.

During his convocation address, Kumar said, “India is among those countries that invested in the field of scientific research and had positioned itself among the few nations who excelled in the field of space technology applications.”

Meanwhile, IIT director Sarit Kumar Das spoke about the achievements of the institute.

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Suveer Kumar of the department of mechanical engineering received the President of India gold medal among the graduating students of BTech. The director gold medal was awarded to Aditya Gupta of department of computer science and engineering.

Institute’s silver medals were given to Gaurav Kamila and Aditya Gupta from the department of electrical engineering; Debasmita Mukherjee, MTech in CBME, Prateek Munjal of the department of computer science and engineering, Arshdeep Singh Sandhu of the department of electrical engineering and Pulak Gupta of thermal engineering. The silver medals were also given to Rajat Kumar, MSc in chemistry; Sandeep Kumar Mishra, MSc in mathematics and Himanshu Gaur, MSc in physics.