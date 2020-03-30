25 booked for attacking gurdwara volunteers serving langar, cops in Khadoor Sahib village

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:37 IST

As many as 25 people were booked for assaulting volunteers of a gurdwara who were serving langar (free meal) and a police party at Lohar village of Khadoor Sahib subdivision in the district, police said on Sunday.

Nine of the accused were identified as Tarsem Singh, Nachattar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Resham Singh, Ranjit Singh, Raj Kaur, Kala Singh and Soni, the residents of the same village. The identity of 16 others is yet to be ascertained.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening when the mob attacked the gurdwara volunteers alleging inadequate food material. “When we reached the spot after receiving a complaint from the volunteers, the mob also attacked us,” said Dera Sahib police post in-charge sub-inspector Sone.

However, a brief video of the incident surfaced on the social media, in which the police party is seen resorting to lathicharge on the mob which was alleging “inadequate” distribution of langar to them.

The case was registered on the complaint of Kulwant Singh (41) of Lohar village. He said he is secretary of Mehta Kalu Sewa Socity of Gurdwara Dera Sahib. “I along with other sewadars (volunteers) of the gurdwara was serving langar to Dalit families. When we reached Lohar village, the accused started shouting at us. Two of the accused Nachattar Singh and Lakhwinder Singh instigated the mob to attack us. The mob started pelting stones at us and we had to flee. They also vandalised a car which was being used to serve the langar,” he said.

He said, “When the policemen reached the spot, the mob also attacked them.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).