Jeju missing people update: Fourth body in 3 days spark serial killer, human trafficking fears in South Korea island

Another body has been found on Jeju island, in South Korea. This is the fourth missing person's body found in three days. This comes amid the revelations of a rogue police officer who falsified 200 missing persons cases during the 17 months of work on the island. The discovery of four bodies in three days has sparked fears on Jeju Island. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A man, believed to be in his 70s, was found dead in waters near Sinheung-ri in Jocheon-eup, Jeju City, at around 3:04pm, Sunday, as per Korea JooAng Daily, who cited the Coast Guard. The man had been reported missing to the Jeju Dongbu Police precinct on Saturday. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

On Monday, a body believed to belong to 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, was also found. She has been missing since May and was found near the accommodation where Jang had been staying long term. As per the report, the cop handling Jang's is suspected of falsely closing the matter when the initial missing persons report had been filed.

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Another body was found on Monday near a near a valley in Aewol-eup, in Jeju City. This person had been reported missing as well. Yet another man, in his 60s, who was reported missing was also found dead in Songdang-ri, Gujwa-eup, Jeju City, on Saturday. The report had been filed on July 2, but investigators found that the police officer who was handling the matter had falsely closed this case.

Notably, the police have not stated whether these deaths are related in any way. However, the discovery of so many bodies has sparked fears online.

Serial killer fears in Jeju as bodies turn up Several people online speculated there might be a serial killer on the loose in Jeju. “15 people so far? This seems like there is an experienced serial killer or human trafficking rings involved in this issue. How did over 200 people just disappear off the face of the earth in Jeju Island?,” one asked.

Another added “So there is either a serial killer or a massive crime coverup in Jeju, South Korea.” Yet another said “Jeju Island having a serial killer is so scary...”.

However, there's no confirmed reports of a serial killer on Jeju as cops have not linked these bodies in any way.

Human trafficking fears in Jeju Many also feared that the disappearances might be linked to human trafficking in Jeju. “Now that the bodies of the missing people in Jeju have been found, rumors of human trafficking are starting to circulate,” one wrote. Another added “More than serial killer on the loose it’s more of human trafficking problem i remember my korean friend told me to not go out at night alone when i was going to solo travel to jeju, that was 10 years ago. I guess security is still not that great.”

Yet another remarked “Do Indonesians know about human trafficking in Jeju? And could it be connected to the murder case that's blowing up right now?”.

There is no official confirmation from authorities whether these bodies turning up are linked to a human trafficking ring. However, earlier reports have noted human trafficking on Jeju Island. A report from The Straits Times, published on April 12, 2023, and updated on November 22, 2024, noted that four South East Asian women had been held captive and forced to work as prostitutes on Jeju Island.