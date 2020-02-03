25-day visa in hand, 50 Hindu families from Pak cross over

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:09 IST

Nearly 50 Hindu Families from Pakistan entered India through the Wagah border on Monday. The families, most from the Sindh province, have 25-day visa to visit Hindu shrines and Haridwar. The number of individuals who crossed over on Monday is about 200.

Four of the families that crossed over on Monday will meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after receiving them.

The four families were escorted to Guru Teg Bahadar Jee Sarai on Lawrence Road in Amritsar where they will stay for the night before leaving for Delhi in the morning.

“I was in touch with these families for a long time. As they were facing religious persecution in Pakistan, we requested the government to grant them visas. I, along with four families, will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday and request him to grant them citizenship,” he said.

“Members of one of the families are highly educated and they were wary of religious conversions. We will ensure that they get Indian citizenship,” Sirsa said.