25 kg heroin seized, three held near Barapullah flyover

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:06 IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had made a seizure of 25 kilograms of heroin from three alleged drug peddlers from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki who were arrested near Barapullah flyover early Monday.

Police said the arrested men are part of an international drug cartel, which is involved in smuggling of heroin into India from Myanmar through the porous Manipur border. The smuggled contraband is supplied to Delhi and other states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Police estimated the total value of the seized 25 kg heroin is around R 100 crore in the international market, pegging it at about R4 crore per kg. The price of heroin varies between R40 lakh and R 80 lakh depending on its quality and location, according to various global watchdogs including bodies linked with the United Nations.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that on October 13, the special cell team received information that three persons had collected a big consignment of heroin from Assam and arrived in Delhi to supply it. They were supposed to deliver the drugs near Lajpat Nagar around midnight, he added.

“Our team laid a trap near the Barapullah flyover loop towards Lajpat Nagar and caught the suspects as soon as they arrived there in a Swift car. While 15 kg heroin was seized from them, another 10 kg was recovered from cavities created in the vehicle for hiding the contraband,” he said.

During interrogation, Kushwah said, the three said they received the consignment of heroin from a person in Bokajan, Assam. That person used to get the drug from Myanmar through a dealer in Imphal, the DCP said.

The three were allegedly supplying heroin in Delhi for the last two years and in the last one year alone, they supplied more than 200 kilograms heroin in the national capital and adjoining states, police said.

In 2019, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted more than 10 narcotic drug cartels and recovered more than 600 kilogrames of heroin.

