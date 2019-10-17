e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

25 kg heroin seized, three held near Barapullah flyover

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had made a seizure of 25 kilograms of heroin from three alleged drug peddlers from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki who were arrested near Barapullah flyover early Monday.

Police said the arrested men are part of an international drug cartel, which is involved in smuggling of heroin into India from Myanmar through the porous Manipur border. The smuggled contraband is supplied to Delhi and other states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Police estimated the total value of the seized 25 kg heroin is around R 100 crore in the international market, pegging it at about R4 crore per kg. The price of heroin varies between R40 lakh and R 80 lakh depending on its quality and location, according to various global watchdogs including bodies linked with the United Nations.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that on October 13, the special cell team received information that three persons had collected a big consignment of heroin from Assam and arrived in Delhi to supply it. They were supposed to deliver the drugs near Lajpat Nagar around midnight, he added.

“Our team laid a trap near the Barapullah flyover loop towards Lajpat Nagar and caught the suspects as soon as they arrived there in a Swift car. While 15 kg heroin was seized from them, another 10 kg was recovered from cavities created in the vehicle for hiding the contraband,” he said.

During interrogation, Kushwah said, the three said they received the consignment of heroin from a person in Bokajan, Assam. That person used to get the drug from Myanmar through a dealer in Imphal, the DCP said.

The three were allegedly supplying heroin in Delhi for the last two years and in the last one year alone, they supplied more than 200 kilograms heroin in the national capital and adjoining states, police said.

In 2019, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted more than 10 narcotic drug cartels and recovered more than 600 kilogrames of heroin.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:06 IST

top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities