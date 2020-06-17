25 more test positive in Himachal, Covid-19 count climbs to 585

cities

Twenty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the state’s Covid-19 count to 585.

Eight cases were reported from Kangra, seven from Hamirpur, three from Chamba, two Solan and one from Sirmaur. Four cases were reported from Una late on Tuesday.

SSB JAWAN, WOMAN DOC TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 44-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal personnel deployed at the Union home ministry in Delhi was among the new positive cases. He came to Himachal on June 13 and was under institutional quarantine in Dehra.

He developed fever and was shifted to Dharamshala zonal hospital on June 15. His test result turned out positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, said Prajapati.

Besides him, three of a family including a 34-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 7 and 3, were among the patients. They had returned from Gurugram on June 12 and were in institutional quarantine. The above four patients have been shifted to the Covid hospital in Dharamshala.

Another family of two including a 55-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife, who had come from Delhi on June 9, also tested positive. Moreover, a 23-year-old Delhi-returned youth was found infected. A 30-year-old woman doctor who was deployed at a quarantine centre has Covid-19.

Seven cases were reported in Hamirpur district. Four are from Barsar sub-division and two from Bhoranj. Details of one patient are awaited. The four patients have been shifted to a Covid-care centre in Dadh.

Three cases have been reported in Chamba. These include a 27-year-old man from Thanoli village, a 22-year-old youth of the same village and a 30-year-old from Chowari.

So far, Himachal has recorded 585 cases, of which 368 have recovered while six people, three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

198 ACTIVE CASES

There are 198 active cases in the state as seven patients recovered on Wednesday. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 155 cases followed by Hamirpur with 141 cases. Una has recorded a total of 77 cases, Solan has 61 cases, Chamba 42, Bilaspur 29, Sirmaur 28, Mandi 23, Shimla 21, Kullu four and Kinnaur three cases.

HIGHER RECOVERY RATE

The hill state’s recovery rate has gone up significantly in the past week. Currently, it stands at 63.44% compared to the 55.79% at the national level. Last week, the recovery rate was 57%. The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases of the state was 22.3 days which is almost equal to the national rate of 22.8 days. Himachal is conducting 7,546 tests per million compared to 3,913 tests being conducted at national level. The fatality rate was low at 1.4% while nationally it is 2.44%.