25 per cent of PMPML buses on road

25 per cent of PMPML buses on road

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:51 IST
PUNE Public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plied only 463 of its daily fleet of 1,700 buses, around 25 per cent, on Saturday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) employees who work as supervisors for solid waste management (SWM) department are regular passengers.

Sangeeta Shinde, a civic staff and regular passenger on the Maldhaka to Aundh bus route, said, “There were no buses at the usual stop, I had to walk till PMC headquarters and changed two buses to reach workplace.”

Some of the SWM employees need to visit office daily to oversee garbage situation.

Since morning until 6pm, 463 buses were on 13 routes of the city, including 45 buses at Swargate, 57 at Shivajinagar, 53 at Katraj, 38 at Hadapsar, 35 at Pune station, 50 at Kothrud, 24 at Marketyard, 49 at Nigdi, 34 at Pimpri, 23 at Bekarainagar, 16 at Shewalwadi, 25 at Bhosari 25 and Balewadi 14.

“Until 6pm, there were only 22 lakh commuters and we made revenue of Rs 22 lakh. Daily income for PMPML buses is usually Rs 1.5 crore and sees 12 lakh commuters,” said Anant Waghmare, Transport manager, PMPML.

Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
