25-year-old biker killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A 25-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding, in the wee hours of Wednesday, near Narsinghpur village.

According to the police, Kunal Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Mullahera in Sector 22 and worked at a car manufacturing company in Manesar. The incident took place around 12.30am on Wednesday, when he was returning home after finishing his shift.

Parveen, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “He was returning home on his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit him. We received a PCR call from a passerby and reached the spot immediately. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

Police said that Kumar had sustained fatal injuries to his chest and head. The body was returned to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. A case was filed on the basis of the statement given by the victim’s brother.

“No eyewitness to the accident has come forward so far. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case,” ASI said.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:52 IST

