e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

25-year-old man arrested for selling drugs in Turbhe

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The zonal DCP squad arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler from Turbhe on Saturday for selling cannabis. The police recovered 2.39 kgs of drugs worth ₹24,468 from him.

A special police squad was patrolling the streets in Turbhe MIDC when they received information about a drug peddler in the area.

Irfan khan, a resident of Turbhe junction, used to peddle drugs in Turbhe MIDC area and near the Turbhe railway station. He has been arrested as per sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

HTC

top news
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
HTLS 2019 | India needs a simpler tax code, no ifs and buts: FM Sitharaman
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
AAP altered Delhi’s discourse, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Congress CMs call for an environment free of fear at HT’s summit
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
Stalin urges TN government to sue Centre over delayed GST payments
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
NHRC team questions doctors on autopsy of Telangana rape accused
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Virat Kohli 3 runs away from creating T20I World Record
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities