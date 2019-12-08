25-year-old man arrested for selling drugs in Turbhe

cities

The zonal DCP squad arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler from Turbhe on Saturday for selling cannabis. The police recovered 2.39 kgs of drugs worth ₹24,468 from him.

A special police squad was patrolling the streets in Turbhe MIDC when they received information about a drug peddler in the area.

Irfan khan, a resident of Turbhe junction, used to peddle drugs in Turbhe MIDC area and near the Turbhe railway station. He has been arrested as per sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

